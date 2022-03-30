Fenton St has become a hot spot for social issues. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION

Gassing up at BP on Fenton St at lunchtime, I was approached by a skinny young man to "buy me some smokes".

I asked him to put a mask on or back off - and, no.

I kept an eye on him. Which led, inevitably, to: "What are you looking at? I'll smash your ******* head in."

What's happening down Fenton? When you aren't living in the immediate fallout zone, reports of the issues in the area can seem a bit abstract. It's definitely not abstract anymore for me.

My sympathies to those who face this sort of thing on Fenton, on the side streets and in the CBD, every day.

Graeme Simpson

Rotorua

Abuse of PM unwarranted

Congratulations to the Government for getting us through the worst of the Covid-19 virus over the past couple of years

Most of the time I believe the Government has followed the advice of the medical and public health specialists.

These advisers are an impressive group of people that often comment on TV and on the radio.

So why on earth would we now follow the advice from the National and Act parties on how to deal with the virus?

At times though I think the Government could have acted more quickly.

Overseas commentators agree that NZ has done a very good job in dealing with Covid-19 and its varieties.

Well done to the Prime Minister. What a lot of stress she has been under but has served the nation well.

In my view, it's a sad day when you see personal abuse thrown at her when she is only the spokesperson for the Government on the day. Cabinet is the decision-maker.

Wayne Hall

Lynmore

