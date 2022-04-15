Bans on parking in cycle lanes should be enforced, a reader writes. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Something that has always troubled me is unenforced laws.

I know many countries have laws that for various reasons are not enforced, however some laws are there for a very good reason and are, in my view, still not enforced.

For example, cycle lanes: these are for the benefit of cyclists and are there to prevent motor vehicles and cyclists from getting in each other's way.

On a recent trip between New World and Kawaha Point, however, I counted 15 vehicles parked on cycle paths.

The other law I don't see being enforced is the amount of noise a motorcycle exhaust is allowed to make. Far too many bikes greatly exceed this level yet I have never seen nor heard of a prosecution. Why not?

Jim Adams

Rotorua

Proportional representation

Tamati Coffey asks if having Māori in four seats on the Council is fair. From the 2018 census, Rotorua is 40.1 per cent Māori. Our council, including the mayor, has 11 seats. So in my view a fair Maori representation is 4.4 seats.

Mark Collet

Okareka

Matariki should replace regional anniversaries

I write in support of Matariki, as well as supporting the Leader of the Opposition's view of letting it replace an existing holiday.

There is really only one day that comes to mind and that is the removal of the anniversary days - although, like any suggestion, it will raise the ire of some people.

They are scattered throughout the calendar and, as such, my experience is that they have little meaning.

If a cross-section of people were to be asked about the significance of "anniversary day" to their province, few would be able to give any historical reason behind the commemoration.

Matariki is a new holiday concept that can start national thinking afresh with the teaching and celebration of its significance.

This is something that, at this point and time, could be significant in reshaping our nation's future.

A.D. Kirby

Pāpāmoa

