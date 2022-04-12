Letters to the editor: Representation bill will help with fairness
Rotorua Daily Post
In my view, it's sad that Grahame Hall (Letters, April 10) opposes the local Bill currently before Parliament to increase Māori representation around the Rotorua Lakes Council table, citing that by their grace, Rotorua votershave ''mostly been fair'' when voting for council representatives.
By my calculations, since 1988, there have been seven elected Māori councillors around the Rotorua council table, in total. Four of the historic seven are currently serving. You do the maths and let me know if you still think Maori representation at the council has ''mostly been fair''.
I'd suggest not.
Tamati Coffey Labour list MP, Waiariki
Chance of division
Labour List MP Tamati Coffey's Rotorua representation Bill passed its first reading.
I believe this Bill not only divides Māori and non-Māori voters, but it gives Māori voters more seats on the council than their proportion of the population.
The 22,000 Māori roll voters will get three seats, while the 56,000 general roll voters also get three seats.
This kind of arrangement is prohibited under existing law, which requires adherence to the one-person, one-vote principle.