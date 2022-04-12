Letters to the editor: Representation bill will help with fairness

Rotorua Lakes Council. Photo / NZME

In my view, it's sad that Grahame Hall (Letters, April 10) opposes the local Bill currently before Parliament to increase Māori representation around the Rotorua Lakes Council table, citing that by their grace, Rotorua voters have ''mostly been fair'' when voting for council representatives.

By my calculations, since 1988, there have been seven elected Māori councillors around the Rotorua council table, in total. Four of the historic seven are currently serving.

You do the maths and let me know if you still think Maori representation at the council has ''mostly been fair''.

I'd suggest not.

Tamati Coffey

Labour list MP, Waiariki

Chance of division

Labour List MP Tamati Coffey's Rotorua representation Bill passed its first reading.

I believe this Bill not only divides Māori and non-Māori voters, but it gives Māori voters more seats on the council than their proportion of the population.

The 22,000 Māori roll voters will get three seats, while the 56,000 general roll voters also get three seats.

This kind of arrangement is prohibited under existing law, which requires adherence to the one-person, one-vote principle.

So, in my view, this Bill was brought to override that legal protection for democracy.

The public only has until April 20 to make submissions to the Māori Affairs select committee, which in my opinion shows further contempt for democracy.

Jo-Anne La Grouw

Rotorua

Equal treatment please

Wairiki MP Rawiri Waititi wants the pension age lowered to 57 for Māori.

In my view, this is dividing cultures and our country.

We are a country of many cultures so we should all be treated equally.

Do the mahi and retire at the same age.

Viv Radley

Rotorua