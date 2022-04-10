The Rotorua District Council (Representation Arrangements) bill will decide the make-up of who sits at the council table. Photo / NZME

Having just listened to the Rotorua District Council (Representation Arrangements) bill first reading in Parliament, I feel very sad.

I personally believe if it eventually passes it will very much counterproductive and set our relationships back in our community for decades.

I don't expect most people promoting this bill to understand, they just haven't been around and deeply involved very long to understand the full implications of what they are promoting.

Rotorua voters have mostly been fair in latter years when voting for our council representatives.

This bill is not forward-looking, but the opposite.

Grahame Hall

Lynmore

Fight housing scheme

It is high time that the wishes of the people of Rotorua be acknowledged. Using the newbuild houses in Kāinga Ora for any other than local people is yet another nail in Rotorua's coffin.

We are already suffering from the influx of undesirable motels bordering Fenton St.

Enough is enough, surely Rotorua Lakes Council is not going to stand by and watch further disruption of the recovery of Rotorua after the past three years?

We ratepayers must surely have some say in the matter, after all our community - paid for with our rates - affects the whole of Rotorua, and every single person who lives in this area is directly affected.

Come on RLC, give us value for money, fight this scheme.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

Society awash with youth violence, crime

Columnist Rob Rattenbury tackles child abuse in his regular Monday article, citing 1987 as a year where "child beating" was banned, and the brave new world of "other methods" of dealing with bad behaviour would have to be used.

So, to measure its effectiveness, we look at today's schools and youth culture. We see multiple expulsions, violence directed at teachers and a society seemingly awash with youth violence and crime.

Okay, it's not the role of schools to be the disciplinarians of society, it's the family unit that is allocated that role and it's being systematically dismantled by an over-tolerant attitude to human behaviour and an ignoring of the proven ancient wisdom that the Bible contains.

John Williams

Ngongotahā

