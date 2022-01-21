Larry the Cat, Britain's Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, walks through Downing St on January 13. Photo / AP

Loved the photo of the cat strolling unconcernedly along Downing St with a somewhat flustered British PM inserted into the top right hand corner. (News, January 15)

Perhaps we should all take a 'chill pill' this year, as the cat obviously has, and recognise that the drama of the last couple of years hasn't stopped the lawns growing, the birds singing or the moon climbing into the night sky.

I've seen heartbreaking photos of the devastation that tropical cyclone Odette caused in the Philippines just before Christmas.

Folks, who by our standards, had little except the very basics, suddenly losing all in a few hours of terror.

They're left without food, water, shelter and of course, the loss of loved ones simply adds to their pain.

Little or no help from a government focused on up-and-coming elections in a country, unlike ours, with almost no social security network, spells future famine and even more pain.

Perhaps like that cat, we should rest in the comfort we have and recognise how rich we really are.

John Williams

Ngongotahā

Long-term leak

Why did it take four months by the Rotorua Lakes Council to fix a water leak in Pandoroa Ave which turned out to waste a lot of fresh clean water?

Other cities in New Zealand are having water restrictions and, in my view, RLC is wasting water.

I, along with a number of concerned residents, have reported this water leak which was repaired last week.

Mark Gould

Owhata

