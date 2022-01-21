Letters to the editor: Lessons in chill from the catwalk
Larry the Cat, Britain's Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, walks through Downing St on January 13. Photo / AP
Rotorua Daily Post
Loved the photo of the cat strolling unconcernedly along Downing St with a somewhat flustered British PM inserted into the top right hand corner. (News, January 15)
Perhaps we should all take a 'chill pill'this year, as the cat obviously has, and recognise that the drama of the last couple of years hasn't stopped the lawns growing, the birds singing or the moon climbing into the night sky.
I've seen heartbreaking photos of the devastation that tropical cyclone Odette caused in the Philippines just before Christmas.
Folks, who by our standards, had little except the very basics, suddenly losing all in a few hours of terror.
They're left without food, water, shelter and of course, the loss of loved ones simply adds to their pain.
Little or no help from a government focused on up-and-coming elections in a country, unlike ours, with almost no social security network, spells future famine and even more pain.
Perhaps like that cat, we should rest in the comfort we have and recognise how rich we really are.