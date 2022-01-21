Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: Lessons in chill from the catwalk

2 minutes to read
Larry the Cat, Britain's Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, walks through Downing St on January 13. Photo / AP

Loved the photo of the cat strolling unconcernedly along Downing St with a somewhat flustered British PM inserted into the top right hand corner. (News, January 15)

Perhaps we should all take a 'chill pill'

