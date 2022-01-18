Rotorua's new lakefront playground. Photo / Laura Smith

Over the holiday period, we hosted people from other centres.

We were proud to be able to show them some of the developments that have happened in recent times.

These included the new lakefront walkway and playground, the Hemo sculpture, the second mountain bike hub, Long Mile Rd and the new shared lakeside paths at Ngongotahā and Hamurana.

Kuirau Park, the Government Gardens and the city gardens were looking magnificent.

An envious comment by visitors was that Rotorua obviously has a progressive and innovative council.

We have to agree that, despite the unforeseen calamities of the pandemic and seismic problems with key public buildings, much has been achieved over the last few years.

We just hope that after the elections this year, we still have a progressive and innovative council that will continue to move Rotorua forward.

Anna and Keith Garratt

Rotorua

Praise for treatment

I am writing in praise of our local Rotorua Hospital.

I recently spent a week in this hospital after being taken there by ambulance after a nasty cycle accident.

I have only admiration and praise for all aspects of the treatment I received during my time there.

Whether nursing, medical, or surgical, I couldn't fault the high standard of treatment.

To add to that, the food was generally of a healthy standard, served in thermos-type dishes and always hot.

We are lucky to have such a good hospital to serve the well-being and health of our city and surrounding environs.

Sincere thanks to all the staff and co-workers.

Norma Delgarno

Rotorua

