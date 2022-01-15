Trees have been planted at the new lakefront playground in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

A scene in the satirical movie Zoolander shows the protagonist being presented with a scale model of his proposed reading centre, to which he proclaims - "What is this, a centre for ants!?"

Whereas, in real life, the Rotorua council has built a beautiful new playground, but planted trees that provide shade for ants - not the children the playground is designed for (News, January 14).

The article explained the trees will grow big enough to shade the playground. In my view, that reasoning only works as a joke in the aforementioned movie - less so for today's kids who will have little use for the playground when the trees grow big enough to shade it.

So where does that leave today's generation of kids who wish to use the playground during daylight hours?

Every parent goes through the daily routine of applying sunblock to their kid's sensitive skin, but given New Zealand's harsh sun, this often isn't enough to prevent sun damage.

Surely the council should be representing the wishes of residents and ratepayers to have a shade sail installed, and should not brush them aside in favour of the playground designers.

In my opinion, the council needs to do better for our children. Shade the playground now.

Ryan Gray

Rotorua

Parking problems

I read with interest an article in the Daily Post last year (News, May 12) about residents complaining about vehicles parking in cycleways.

The council response was they would contact the parking company about reported offences.

On-street parking isn't monitored on Saturday afternoons and Sundays, which is not a great help when some of this cycleway/footpath parking takes place when there are events and sports over the weekend.

The upgrade of Te Ngae Rd was to help with traffic flow and better protection for pedestrians and cyclists, so why has NZTA put an extra-wide vehicle access crossing on the footpath outside Neil Hunt Park?

This footpath has, in the past, become a carpark when sport is being played.

Once a car blocks the footpath there is nowhere safe for wheelchairs and mobility scooters to pass.

The existing Armco fence should continue right along the park but, in my view, it's not there for pedestrian safety.

For a start, there should be should some sort of signage on posts, not painted on the road.

I look forward to stage two and what happens outside Puketawhero Park.

Brian Law

Rotorua

