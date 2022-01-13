Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: Don't blame banks for mortgage woes

3 minutes to read
Brokers are reporting difficulties gaining home loans for buyers. Photo / Getty Images

Brokers are reporting difficulties gaining home loans for buyers. Photo / Getty Images

Rotorua Daily Post

As a mortgage broker of nearly 20 years' experience in Rotorua, I read with interest an article about the time it takes for banks to assess a home loan application (News, January 8).

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.