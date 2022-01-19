Businesses must display QR codes to help with contact tracing. Photo / Bevan Conley

I am concerned to see large numbers of Rotorua people continuing to ignore contact tracing in any form.

This is a big worry in view of the fact that Omicron is on our doorstep.

I see some businesses have abandoned surveillance of contact tracing, and people just wander in without giving it a thought.

I have observed this practice widely and feel it is sad and irresponsible.

We only have to look at the appalling Omicron surges in Australia to be warned of what could occur in New Zealand - the land of the complacent?

Jackie Evans

Pukehangi

'Well done Rotorua'

Do we really have to make headlines over some frustrated parents in regards to getting their children vaccinated? (News, January 18)

A far better - though probably too positive article for the Post - would have been if you had visited the vaccination centre on Tuesday.

As usual, the staff were very welcoming and sensitive to their young visitors.

Low seating had been provided for the small visitors who arrived in their droves, often with family.

Fruit was available for those waiting as were coloured pencils and many stickers.

I say, "Well done Rotorua!"

I also comment on the negative reporting on the magnificent new playground at the lakefront and the lakefront itself.

This is an amazing development for Rotorua and visitors. There are beautiful shady trees to shelter under and when in the sun simply apply sun lotion and a hat.

Again, well done Rotorua.

Sally French

Rotorua

