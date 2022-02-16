Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: Gareth Morgan's feral cats 'prophecy comes to pass'

3 minutes to read
Feral cat populations are growing, writes a reader. Photo / Getty Images

Feral cat populations are growing, writes a reader. Photo / Getty Images

Rotorua Daily Post

Your Monday edition has an article about the growing problem of feral cats in New Zealand.

It wasn't many years ago would-be politician Gareth Morgan's scheme advocating cat control was criticised.

His prophecy

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.