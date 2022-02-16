Feral cat populations are growing, writes a reader. Photo / Getty Images

Your Monday edition has an article about the growing problem of feral cats in New Zealand.

It wasn't many years ago would-be politician Gareth Morgan's scheme advocating cat control was criticised.

His prophecy has come to pass and the feral cat population is swelling. As with unpopular predictions the politics has to catch up.

We have to stop thinking of this growing threat to native birds, lizards etc as a problem to sweep under the mat.

Any unowned, unneutered, unmicrochipped cat should now be considered a candidate for euthanasia.

This should be on every council's radar.

If it isn't already too late.

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua

National's missed chance

I think that the National Party has missed a perfect chance.

A chance to listen to the people by inviting three to four leaders of the demonstration to speak with them in the sanctity of an office.

They may well find that the vax mandate is but the tip of an iceberg of general discontent.

Remembering that 70 per cent of an iceberg we do not see.

A D Kirby

Pāpāmoa

Put war toys away

I can see no need for war, no matter who is promoting it.

This would turn into World War 3, and no-one would survive.

It is time to speak out and to be heard with our objections.

The so-called leaders are short on remembering what happened in the last 2 great wars.

Let me remind you that the only result was death to our young people, homeless families, great poverty, a dark emptiness in recovery, lasting long and lonely for many years.

It is time to stop the egotists from igniting the intended clash.

Why not put the war toys back in the cupboard, and re-write the script to talk about how the improvement of trade could enhance the lives of everyone, in every country, using the same amount that it cost to build the bloody tools of war, that are currently displayed in the media every day.

Russell McKenzie

Pāpāmoa

