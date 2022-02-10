Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: A tale of what was once two great tourist towns

3 minutes to read
Queenstown alone now wears the crown of NZ's best tourist destination, a reader writes. Photo / Mike Scott

Queenstown alone now wears the crown of NZ's best tourist destination, a reader writes. Photo / Mike Scott

Rotorua Daily Post


Queenstown definitely now wears the crown for New Zealand's best and favourite tourist destination, in my view.

Rotorua's once stellar reputation as such a marvellous destination full of history, fun and wondrous natural beauty made

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.