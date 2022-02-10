Queenstown alone now wears the crown of NZ's best tourist destination, a reader writes. Photo / Mike Scott

Queenstown definitely now wears the crown for New Zealand's best and favourite tourist destination, in my view.

Rotorua's once stellar reputation as such a marvellous destination full of history, fun and wondrous natural beauty made us comparable, but that is now in the past.

Queenstown has been chosen as the home base for our six New Zealand-based Super Rugby teams – the players, it is said, will be able to play golf and take a dip in Lake Wakatipu in their spare time.

Hopefully, many local people will be able to see all these wonderful young men and their support crew – even if just from a distance.

Rotorua is also hosting many guests, and we have been for almost two years. A number of our tourist hotels have been turned into MIQ quarantine facilities. Also, as everyone knows, our motels in Rotorua have been turned into transitional housing.

I don't need to talk too much regarding this problem only to recommend a drive up what was once our Motel Mile in Fenton Street or a wander around the streets of Rotorua's CBD.

These two towns are now so far apart it is mind-blowing.

Who do I blame? Without doubt a callous government, and a council that, in my view, has allowed itself to be bullied into this space.

Reg Hennessy

Rotorua

Waste not

Your edition on Tuesday had an article about a proposed overhaul of our rubbish collection and disposal, with an aim to reducing the amount going to landfill.

This is long overdue.

Is this council finally going to walk the walk? Is this a step into doing something concrete and ethical in a world we humans are trashing?

It will be funded by rates. Bring it on.

Unlike, in my view, the millions spent at the Lakefront, it will actually benefit all of us.

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua

