Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty conservation efforts hampered by feral cats

4 minutes to read
Forest and Bird Hawke's Bay, Gisborne and Bay of Plenty regional conservation manager Darren Van Hoof in Whakarewarewa Forest. Photo / Laura Smith

Forest and Bird Hawke's Bay, Gisborne and Bay of Plenty regional conservation manager Darren Van Hoof in Whakarewarewa Forest. Photo / Laura Smith

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

A Bay of Plenty conservation advocate has hopes for "more proactive planning" in feral cat management.

Feral cats are listed as advisory pests in the Bay of Plenty Regional Pest Management Plan 2020–2030.

But Forest

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.