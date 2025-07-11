Advertisement
Widespread power outages hit Tauranga, disrupting traffic

Ayla Yeoman
By
Reporter·SunLive·
2 mins to read

Several hundred properties are without power in Tauranga.

Reports have come in of a power outages in Tauranga, affecting traffic lights.

According to PowerCo’s website, several hundreds of properties in Mount Maunganui, Arataki, Te Maunga and Pāpāmoa Beach are affected.

An employee of Ebbett Prestige on Hewletts Rd/State Highway 2 said the traffic lights have gone out.

