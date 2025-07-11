Another employee said the power was out all the way to Pāpāmoa.

A police spokesman said contractors had been advised about the traffic lights and officers were responding to the issue where able.

A PowerCo spokesperson said it was a Transpower outage caused linked to a fault at the Mount Maunganui substation, and they were investigating it.

A Transpower spokesman said confirmed it was a fault at the Transpower substation.

“Our crews are already on the ground investigating the cause so that they can get the power supply back as quickly and safely as possible.”

He said they were unsure when the power will be back on as they did not know the cause, but he said it may take a couple of hours and they would provide updates when they knew more.

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence said via social media several hundred homes had lost power in Mount Maunganui and it was also affecting traffic lights.

“Please take care out there, or better yet- stay off the roads if you can.“

”Transpower tell us they hope to get it back up mid-afternoon - but no guarantees,” the post said.