Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Home-schooled athletes complete 755km cycle to Parliament to deliver inclusive sports petition

Kaitlyn Morrell
By
Multimedia journalist ·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

George Fisher and Amelia Twiss with MP Tom Rutherford and Youth MP Tanvi Upreti (centre back) presenting the petition on the steps of Parliament, joined by other Youth MPs.

George Fisher and Amelia Twiss with MP Tom Rutherford and Youth MP Tanvi Upreti (centre back) presenting the petition on the steps of Parliament, joined by other Youth MPs.

Two home-schooled students cycled 755km off-road over 10 days to deliver a petition to Parliament calling for the inclusion of all students in sport.

Amelia Twiss, 13, from Tauranga, and George Fisher, 12, of Taupō, decided to take action after they were denied medals at the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times