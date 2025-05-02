“It doesn’t impact how I ride, I go to the events because I love the vibe of being out there, but it still is really disappointing.”
Toni Twiss, Amelia’s mother, said there was no valid reason to exclude a group of children from competing with their peers.
“It’s this weird thing that happens at the end of the race, and when you’re 13 years old, it’s a pretty massive thing to go through.
“You’re singled out in a crowd of a couple hundred people watching and what should be a celebration is, instead, this awkward thing.”
Twiss said other riders were trying to give away their medals.
“It speaks for itself how the kids are feeling about this, they feel uncomfortable that someone else is not getting the medal.
“While it’s not all about winning and the medal, it’s about what it’s doing to the community and other athletes,” she said.
The rules and regulations
School Sport New Zealand co-ordinates, promotes and protects secondary school sport for all students.
Eligibility regulations were introduced in 2007 for the events they sanction and were reviewed in February of this year.
Regulation 4 stated for individual sports, where event organisers wished to do so, homeschooled students who were members of the Home Educators School Sport Association could participate in a School Sport New Zealand-sanctioned event.
School Sport New Zealand chief executive Michael Summerell said homeschooled students were eligible to participate in more than 140 events on their sanctioned calendar.
“Alongside community sport offerings, homeschooled students have a range of ways to participate and be recognised in sport.”
He said regional offices offered tournaments and weekly opportunities for homeschooled students throughout the academic year.
“Regional offices set their own eligibility criteria for their events, but do look to align with each other and School Sport New Zealand on some policies.”
School Sport New Zealand told the Bay of Plenty Times in 2024 their regulations aimed to create a level playing field by preventing super-teams forming with imported talent and letting students represent their school “at premier levels without being displaced by short-term, imported players”.
Sport Bay of Plenty sanctions school sports in Tauranga, and a spokesperson saidthey enabled homeschooled students with Ministry of Education approval to participate in events.