Riders Cole Hulsebosch, 16 (left), Sierra Beca, 12, and Dylan Beca, 15, are competing in the North Island Secondary School Mountain Bike Championships. Photos / Cameron Mackenzie, Dominic Blissett, Rory Stock
One of the biggest mountain biking events in New Zealand is set to be held in Tauranga for the first time.
DirtCraft, a mountain biking organisation focused on assisting the personal development of individuals in the sport, will host the North Island Secondary School Mountain Bike (MTB) Championships alongside Tauranga MTB Club this weekend.
His advice to riders competing over the weekend was to enjoy the trails, make some new mates and give it their best.
“When you try your very best, that is where you learn the most about yourself, good and bad, it’s all part of growing up,” he said.
“I am excited to share the opportunities I had with others.”
Cole Hulsebosch, aged 16 and the current downhill under-17 national champion, will represent Tauranga Boys’ College in the downhill and enduro disciplines.
“These are my preferred disciplines because I get to see how fast I can go and push my limits,” Cole said.
“Some of my favourite things about the sport are the speed, the adrenaline, and challenging myself on technical trails and features.”
Having trained under DirtCraft, Cole said this had been a great opportunity to improve his skills.
“It’s helped me ride smarter and faster and given me tips that have made a big difference in my riding.”
Siblings Dylan, 15, and Sierra Beca, 12, are also competing.
Dylan rides for Tauranga Boys’ College and is the current U17 national enduro champion, while sister Sierra rides for Ōtūmoetai Intermediate School and is ranked third for her age in cross-country and enduro.