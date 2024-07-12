Lexie Knight (left), Oona Hepburn, Mayson Snow and Cohen Knight are gearing up for the much-anticipated North Island Cyclocross event being held for the first time in Tauranga. Photo / John Borren
While most people enjoy simply riding their bikes, these four Tauranga local cyclocross racers prefer to carry them.
Hamish Boyt from Matua, Oona Hepburn from Pyes Pa, Lexie Knight from Maungatapu and Mayson Snow from Mount Maunganui are all gearing up for the much-anticipated North Island Cyclocross event being held for the first time in Tauranga.
Summerhill MTB Park is preparing to host the event on July 21, when 67 riders are expected to compete in the North Island schools event, as well as another 50 riders in the community event.
DirtCraft head coach Tristan Haycock said more than 30 local kids were racing and another 50 or so adults in the community event.
“Cyclocross is a form of bicycle racing which incorporates mixed terrain, different surfaces and obstacles in a short circuit completed multiple times.
“I do a lot of cross-country racing on my MTB and cyclocross is a similar sport where there is a challenge in completing the climbs as fast as you can, but you can carry or push your bike, as the hills are quite steep.”
She was most looking forward to competing with her friends and pushing herself to do her best.
“It’s a super fun mixture of my sports and I enjoy pushing myself to get the best results and seeing my training pay off.
“I train with a DirtCraft training group twice a week – around 30km each time – I do a training programme for Aims Games, also with DirtCraft. I usually have a fun day out in the Redwoods each week and when it starts back in term four, I look forward to training with our girls-only group Trail Rose.
“I would love to see more girls out there giving it a go. The Tauranga MTB club and DirtCraft have such a great community and they are very welcoming to any newbies.”
Lexie Knight, from Tauranga Girls’ College, said she was looking forward to the challenge of a different style of riding.
The 14-year-old said cyclocross was “a challenge that I can keep getting better at, similar to mountain biking. When I bike, I feel happy and I have so much fun, make great friends and get so many cool opportunities.
“This is my first time doing cyclocross, but I do lots of mountain biking, so I thought I’d give it a go.
“I’m feeling nervous but I’m also very excited to give it a go and try my best.
“I like the challenge of it. There is always something new on every track and terrain and weather so you can always improve and try new things.”
Lexie’s training routine consists of biking two to five times a week depending on the weather and how she’s feeling.
To other aspiring cyclocross athletes, she said: “Give it a go. Everyone’s really friendly and will always be willing to help you or have a chat. There’s usually great food somewhere close by too.”
Haycock said: “We’re keen to bring more nationally recognised events to our beautiful spot in the Bay to provide more racing opportunities for our local kiddos.”
The event is free to spectators.
“The course has great spectator viewing points and the racing will provide lots of action.
“We’re building towards a great buzz in the crowd as most of the course is viewable at the same time and we’ve got some awesome course features.”
Haycock said the competition could lead to other opportunities.
“This can be the start of a whole new career path for some athletes. CX is so young in New Zealand. Thus, there are plenty of opportunities for local riders. And, from DirtCraft and MTB Tauranga’s perspective, this can open the door to us hosting larger events.