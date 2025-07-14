Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Michaela McBride’s Tauranga calligraphy business attracts international clients

By Haley Doig, AUT journalism student
Bay of Plenty Times·
3 mins to read

Michaela McBride fell in love with calligraphy in the lead-up to her wedding in 2015. Photo / Katie Grant

Michaela McBride fell in love with calligraphy in the lead-up to her wedding in 2015. Photo / Katie Grant

What started off as a passion for arts and crafts has become an internationally successful business for a Tauranga calligrapher.

Michaela McBride started her business, Michaela McBride Calligraphy, 10 years ago after seeing a gap in the market for handwritten wedding stationery.

McBride said it was her wedding photographer and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save