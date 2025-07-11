Former netball stars Daneka Tuineau (from left), Adine Wilson, Linda Vagana, Temepara Bailey, Casey Kopua, Irene Van Dyk and Joline Henry appear in Game On, returning for a high-stakes tournament to prove they've still got it.
Netball legends are set to make a return to TV screens around New Zealand.
In a new series, Game On, former Silver Ferns will be joined by six promising athletes on a 12-week journey to get netball-fit, battling top teams in a high-stakes tournament.
Casey Kopua, the former captainof the Silver Ferns and the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic, appears in the new series.
Kopua captained the Magic from 2014 to 2019, before retiring in 2019 after 17 seasons and more than 186 matches for the team.