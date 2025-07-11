“When I was really unwell, I couldn’t leave the house, answer the phone, write properly, have visitors … I was a mess – I was the complete opposite to what I was, but then, bit by bit, I’ve improved until the kids said, ‘we’ve got our mum back’.”

Repertory was her passion for close to 40 years and she said she always imagined she would be involved “forever”.

“So, it was a big thing to say ‘no, I don’t want to go into the theatre, I can’t handle it’.

“I had this, not panic attack, but that feeling in your stomach, that nervous anxiety in your stomach at the thought of going to the theatre.”

After seeing a variety of specialists and counsellors, she was given a diagnosis – PTSD, or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

A series of significant life events, including heart surgery and building and moving into a new house, were thought to be among possible triggers.

“Once you know what you’ve got, at least there’s a reason for it, but you still don’t really understand it – the brain does what it wants. You don’t know why you’re not like you normally are.

“It felt like being in a fishbowl here [at home], I had to wear headphones. I wanted to slam windows when traffic went past, it was horrendous. I did know how to connect with the kids and grandchildren – it was tough.”

It was a long road to recovery, but Leach was encouraged by the stories of others that she learned via podcasts.

“Hearing about other people moving on, and getting better, that helped me, so I’m more than happy for other people to realise that you can get better.”

Di Leach (centre) on stage with some of the cast from 'Call Girls', a play set in a retirement home. Photo / Supplied

When Leach heard Michael Jones was to direct a play with Pam Chapman, his assistant, she decided she would at least go along to the initial reading, which was at Jones’ house, not the theatre.

“I went along to the play reading, and it was hilarious. Even just reading it, we were in hysterics. I wanted to work with Mike and Pam again and all these thoughts were there, without that anxiety in my stomach.”

She talked it over with her husband Bryan, who was very encouraging.

A successful audition saw her cast in the role of Angela, one of four residents in a private retirement home.

So far, she is happy with her part in the play.

“It feels so good to be absolutely back at the theatre after several years recovering from PTSD.

“I’ve made sure I’m not doing anything else apart from this role and I probably won’t go back on the committee. The team is great, and we’ve had some laughs.

“It’s a good production team and that makes a difference, and the play is funny.”

Written by New Zealand playwright James Carrick, Call Girls has been described as a brilliant uplifting comedy addressing the problems and challenges of a small retirement home.

The Beach Haven Rest Home is struggling and under threat from a developer but the women who live there use wit and cunning to keep their happy home alive.

They are up against Leonard, a pompous councillor, and Jack, an incompetent reporter, along with a burgeoning bureaucracy.

“The show is fast-paced, full of funny one-liners and with a bunch of fascinating characters that the audience will be won over by,” said Chapman.

“Our production includes a great range in ages from three Te Puke high school students up to our 77-year-old director Michael Jones.

“We take pride in our theatre mantra to involve, educate and entertain our communities in a variety of art forms.”

Call Girls opens on July 15 and runs until July 26.

Tickets are available from eventspronto.co.nz