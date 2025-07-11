Angela, (Di Leach) left, Pauline, (Viv Brownrigg) and Mr Dinkle (Nic Reid) looking at Angela’s sketches. Photo / Supplied
Appearing on the Litt Park stage next week will be the final step in a long recovery for Te Puke woman Di Leach.
Leach is a stalwart of Te Puke Repertory Theatre. She has acted, directed plays and pantomimes, been a committee member, isa life member and for many years ran a children’s drama school and holiday programmes.
But all that came to an end seven years ago.
She could no longer do any of it, nor could she do many of the other, everyday things people take for granted.
“When I was really unwell, I couldn’t leave the house, answer the phone, write properly, have visitors … I was a mess – I was the complete opposite to what I was, but then, bit by bit, I’ve improved until the kids said, ‘we’ve got our mum back’.”
Repertory was her passion for close to 40 years and she said she always imagined she would be involved “forever”.
“So, it was a big thing to say ‘no, I don’t want to go into the theatre, I can’t handle it’.
“I had this, not panic attack, but that feeling in your stomach, that nervous anxiety in your stomach at the thought of going to the theatre.”
After seeing a variety of specialists and counsellors, she was given a diagnosis – PTSD, or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.
A series of significant life events, including heart surgery and building and moving into a new house, were thought to be among possible triggers.
“Once you know what you’ve got, at least there’s a reason for it, but you still don’t really understand it – the brain does what it wants. You don’t know why you’re not like you normally are.
“It felt like being in a fishbowl here [at home], I had to wear headphones. I wanted to slam windows when traffic went past, it was horrendous. I did know how to connect with the kids and grandchildren – it was tough.”
It was a long road to recovery, but Leach was encouraged by the stories of others that she learned via podcasts.
“Hearing about other people moving on, and getting better, that helped me, so I’m more than happy for other people to realise that you can get better.”
When Leach heard Michael Jones was to direct a play with Pam Chapman, his assistant, she decided she would at least go along to the initial reading, which was at Jones’ house, not the theatre.
“I went along to the play reading, and it was hilarious. Even just reading it, we were in hysterics. I wanted to work with Mike and Pam again and all these thoughts were there, without that anxiety in my stomach.”
She talked it over with her husband Bryan, who was very encouraging.
A successful audition saw her cast in the role of Angela, one of four residents in a private retirement home.