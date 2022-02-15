New South Wales' Bondi Beach was closed after crowds ignored virus warnings. Photo / Getty Images

Your correspondent, Reg Hennessy (Letters, February 11) is blaming our "callous government" for the downturn in the tourism industry and Rotorua's woes.

I believe he should, perhaps, look at New South Wales. This Australian state, with a population almost on a par with New Zealand, has recorded a Covid-19 death rate of 1640.

New Zealand's is under 60.

The difference appears to be the result of a casual response to the pandemic by NSW, in comparison to our Government's elimination strategy.

In my view, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Labour Government deserve more respect for their achievements, both from your correspondent and the mandate protesters in Wellington.

The protesters may yet cause a super spreader by their brainless adherence to conspiracy theories.

Jackie Evans

Rotorua

Lessons from simpler times

I presume returned soldiers providing an abundant labour force and a determined government not distracted by the cosmetic need to appear kind and nice worked in the 1940s and 1950s to provide the state housing needed for the baby boom that followed six years of war.

Today, things are different.

The gap between haves and have-nots is greater, the population has nearly tripled and we are no longer a small, isolated nation alone to make its way in the world. But being part of a great global trading conglomerate means costs are largely dictated by external forces.

A return to simpler ways seems impossible and yet may be the only practical solution.

Local folks reacting to local needs, a government unleashing local bodies to determine local issues as they see local needs more clearly.

It worked before. Folks haven't changed and neither have needs. A very big adjustment though.

John Williams

Ngongotahā

Spending all adds up

Rotorua Lakes Council is almost $6 million in the red, and the council says it is mostly due to the "ongoing impact of Covid-19" (News, February 12).

However, Covid does not control council expenditure, which I believe is a contributor to the deficit.

Sure, decreases in revenue from fees and charges, such as parking revenue, lease rental income and venue hire are no surprise, as when Covid hit more than two years ago, a decline in international tourists was inevitable and obvious, as borders were closed.

Did the council adjust its sails for the changing winds and set sail on a different course by retrenching its large, planned capital projects expenditure?

No. It gave pay rises, restructured what in my view is its top-heavy management and increased rates.

Splashing the cash here and there to attract tourists who were no longer there continued, including $40m on lakefront, $1m on a grant to the QE Health Spa development, and other spending. It all adds up.

The article said the council had begun reviewing operating expenditure.

Begun? Surely this is an ongoing practice in financial management?

Too little too late means not enough and not soon enough to make a difference.

Tracey McLeod

Lake Tarawera

