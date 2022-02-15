Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the Editor: Government deserves more credit for Covid response

4 minutes to read
New South Wales' Bondi Beach was closed after crowds ignored virus warnings. Photo / Getty Images

Your correspondent, Reg Hennessy (Letters, February 11) is blaming our "callous government" for the downturn in the tourism industry and Rotorua's woes.

I believe he should, perhaps, look at New South Wales. This

