The NDuro Whaka 100 start in 2016. Photo / Stephen Parker

On Sunday afternoon, the day of the cancelled Emmerson Whaka 100, we drove past the Blue Lake.

I don't think I've ever seen so many cars. Carparks overflowing, cars wherever there was a space around the lake perimeter, up Okareka Loop Rd and occupying about half of the grassed reserve area.

No vaccine passes required, presumably, and I didn't see any social distancing, masks or other MoH guidelines being enforced, just people enjoying a hot Sunday afternoon.

Yet minutes before registration packs could be collected last Thursday the council cancelled the Whaka 100, an event that, in my opinion, had been planned with military precision to accommodate ministry's Covid guidelines and then some.

Competitors were to be sent off in waves, no spectators, finishers to collect their own medals and exit immediately through the chute to hop in their cars to leave the area.



I can't help but compare that process to what I saw at the Blue Lake and think that cancellation decision is another nail in Rotorua's coffin.

It will be remembered, and not just by the mountain biking fraternity.

Paddi Hodgkiss

Rotorua

Shade a priority

Regarding shade for the fabulous new Lakefront playground (Letters, January 27).

We seriously need to avoid being exposed to the harmful rays of our beneficent star, especially our children.

The Cancer Society publicly stated in 2018 it would like to see:

• Government provide designated funding for shade in schools

• Local government provide quality shade options in public spaces, such as in playgrounds and parks, or at events.

Research has found that we do not have enough shade in public spaces, such as schools and playgrounds.

It has also found that most people expect their local council to provide shade in public areas.

In my view, for many councils, shade is not viewed as a priority and maintenance is considered costly.

Let's not quibble over the cost of providing protection to our most vulnerable, it is our children's future after all.

Peter Jones

Glenholme

