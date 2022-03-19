Letters to the editor: Fuel price hike good time to think about other transport alternatives

It's time to think about transport alternatives, says a reader. Photo / NZME

It's time to think about transport alternatives, says a reader. Photo / NZME

Fuel prices are soaring thanks to Russia's invasion of Ukraine so there's no better time to think of alternative ways of transport.

Thanks to successive governments fixating on transport via vehicles, we have a transport system which is reliant on roads.

Recent governments have made token gestures, such as former Prime Minister John Key allocating funding to the national cycleway network - including Rotorua's inner-city cycleways - and the Government allowing tax revenue from petrol taxes to be spent on alternative transport – but there is still a long way to go before cars aren't seen as mandatory for a Kiwi household.

It's crazy that the Government will subsidise an electric car by $8600 but won't provide support for e-bikes, which help not only reduce costs of transport and emissions but also help reduce congestion.

Local government, including the low-profile but highly influential regional council, needs to keep the pedal down on alternative transport infrastructure, along with allowing more quality intensive housing development.

As for those who can, consider walking, cycling or taking the bus. While I need to drive to tow a concrete mixer, I can cycle to work. Every bit where possible helps your wallet, the planet, and even your overall wellbeing.

Ryan Gray

Rotorua

Always a silver lining

These are very harsh, stressful times with death and misery, pain and woe.

But there is always a silver lining that shines through at the Olympics and Paralympics.

The incredible strength and stamina of the young Kiwi women who have been a beacon of glorious inspiration with their outstanding supremacy in the Olympics, and the wonderful display of courage at the recent Paralympics is incredible.

I watched limbless guys playing ice hockey and how they manage is incredible.

Skiing with one or no legs is almost miraculous. It reminds me of a saying I learned many years ago "I had no shoes and I wept until I met a man who had no feet".

I do not believe any nation should be banned because of the infamy of its leader, the young men and women who take part in the Olympic games are not out to harm anyone, they love their sports and only wish to share that love.

They should be encouraged; it will help heal wounds.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

Relief as border opens

What a relief to see the gates of the prison nation being opened.

One has to ask what the trigger point was that determined the sudden change?

We have record Covid infection rates, so it cannot be the covid safety aspect.

We have also been told the protest at Parliament would not bring about change of policy.

This leaves me to wonder what the motivation was. What should "The Team of Five Million" be aiming at to ensure that the decision is not reversed as in the past?

I hesitate to suggest the Government has come to the realisation that scaremongering has its limits.

A D Kirby

Pāpāmoa

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz