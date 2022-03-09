Time to drop taxes on essential groceries, says a reader. Photo / NZME A_NZPA31236.JPG

Time to drop taxes on essential groceries, says a reader. Photo / NZME A_NZPA31236.JPG

OPINION

It is not before time to jump on the supermarkets, a million dollars a day profit is really too far (News, March 8).

We must also keep in mind that a truly enormous chunk of this is tax.

Even essential items such as baby food, milk bread, butter, cheese, meat, vegetables, are taxed.

The Government calling the supermarkets greedy is hypocrisy.

If the Government wants to sincerely help low-income families, then surely removing the tax from these items should be the first step.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

Cat-dumpers are the problem

People who dump cats are the problem as it is a cat's natural instinct to survive (News, February 12).

Last year there was a petition circulating for Parliament to enact legislation for compulsory desexing and microchipping of cats.

To deal with the problem and impact of feral cats there needs to be a collaborative approach.

Many government departments and agencies work in silos with good intentions and limited resources.

The opportunity exists for groups such as SPCA, local councils, Forest & Bird, DoC and volunteer groups to work collaboratively with the community.

People are the problem and the solution.

Catherine Stewart

Volunteer

Cat Collective, Ngongotahā

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz