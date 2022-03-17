Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Letters to the editor: Two announcements that could help Rotorua regain its former crown

3 minutes to read
Rotorua's housing landscape could change with this week's density announcement. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua's housing landscape could change with this week's density announcement. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Daily Post

Two announcements made this week may change the landscape of Rotorua.

Firstly, the Tier 1 - Medium density housing policy, allowing three houses three storeys high to be built on a section, without

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.