March 16 2022 Vaccinated Australians will be able to come to New Zealand without isolating from 11.59pm on April 12. Fully vaccinated travellers from visa-waiver countries will be able to enter the country from 11.59pm on May 2.

Rotorua businesses grappling with an international tourism vacuum for two years say the decision to reopen New Zealand's borders early provides a light at the end of a long, dark tunnel.

But they're not out of the woods yet, a business advocate warns.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the nation's international borders would reopen to vaccinated Australian travellers from 11.59pm on April 12, three months ahead of schedule.

Rotorua is ready to welcome international visitors. Photo / File

Rotorua's hospitality businesses, tourism operators and accommodation providers were "ecstatic" and "over the moon" at the announcement.

Rotorua Rafting's Sam Sutton said the business saw 100 people a day in March 2019.

Yesterday, the rafting company had eight customers. The day before, they had just two.

Rotorua Rafting owner and operator Sam Sutton. Photo / Supplied

"I'm absolutely stoked," Sutton said in response to the announcement.

"It's quite a relief for all tourism businesses and staff and hopefully it means we're getting towards the end of the pandemic.

"I'm ecstatic really. I think it's just going to be great to get business back to where it used to be and have a bit less stress on life."

Sutton said that stress had definitely taken a toll on tourism operators over the past two years.

Ardern also confirmed the borders would reopen to vaccinated travellers from visa waiver countries from 11.59pm on May 1. About 60 countries and territories, including Canada and the United States, were on the visa waiver list.

"We're ready to welcome the world back," Ardern said.

"We are a safe place to visit and New Zealand will be ready with open arms."

Ardern said all visitors would be required to provide proof of a negative pre-departure Covid-19 test. International travellers would also be required to be tested twice for Covid-19 on arrival.

Hospitality NZ accommodation sector Rotorua vice-chairman and Aura Accommodation owner Nick Fitzgerald. Photo / NZME

Hospitality NZ accommodation sector Rotorua vice-chairman and Aura Accommodation owner Nick Fitzgerald said having a date "set in stone" was a relief.

"We've been in the dark and it's been a long couple of years.

"I'm over the moon. It's a start for rebuilding, for reopening to the world."

Fitzgerald said he was looking forward to welcoming international guests.

"We've been getting ready for this for some time now and it's a relief that the date has been moved up."

Te Puia general manager sales and marketing Sean Marsh. Photo / NZME

Te Puia general manager sales and marketing Sean Marsh said he and his team couldn't wait to welcome back Australian guests.

"Sharing our stories, making meaningful connection, and showing manaaki to all manuhiri is in our DNA."

Marsh said yesterday's announcement gave Te Puia "something to build on".

"It feels like we are entering the next section of the tunnel and it certainly looks a lot brighter.

"Apart from the direct financial return, that vibrancy and pride in who we are and how we do things will uplift our whole region."

Velocity Valley general manager Debbie Guptill welcomed the news with "open arms".

Australia was Velocity Valley's largest international market prior to Covid-19, she said.

"We are completely geared up and ready. Our staff are excited at the prospect of welcoming international manuhiri again, it's been too long."

Guptill said the past two years had been a "struggle like no other".

"However, our people are resilient. Rotorua is the birthplace of tourism. This is what we do. We do it well and we will continue to do it for generations to come. Rotorua will bounce back."

El Mexicana Zapata Express owner Eduardo Diaz. Photo / Andrew Warner

El Mexicano Zapata Express owner Eduardo Diaz was ready to welcome Australian diners with a newly expanded and renovated restaurant.

"I think if you've survived up to now a couple more weeks is no big deal."

Diaz said Australians loved coming to Rotorua and Rotorua loved having them.

"They spend good money and they like eating well. They are good customers."

Restaurant Association of New Zealand Rotorua branch chairwoman Sharon Wallace. Photo / Supplied

Restaurant Association of New Zealand Rotorua branch chairwoman Sharon Wallace said the industry definitely needed the return of Australian visitors.

"It's going to be a win-win for everybody. Most industries have been hit hard and it will be a welcome wake-up for all of us.

"We just have to be prepared to rock and roll."

Wallace said it was good that the border would reopen to Australians ahead of the "booming" Easter holidays.

Rotorua Economic Development chief executive Andrew Wilson. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Economic Development chief executive Andrew Wilson said the return of international visitors would give a welcome boost to the winter season.

"[It] is certainly the light at the end of the tunnel.

"Over the past two years many have taken the opportunity to invest and update their experiences and they can't wait to welcome back international visitors."

Wilson said the return of the MIQ rooms over the coming months lined up well with anticipated volumes of tourism.

Rotorua MP and National Party tourism spokesperson Todd McClay. Photo / File

Rotorua MP and National Party tourism spokesman Todd McClay said having a date was "good news" but wished it had come earlier, ". . . perhaps Rainbow Springs would be in a different position today".

"Now what's needed is absolute support from the Government for businesses that have been closed down to be ready and for all of the processes to work properly to get these paying visitors to New Zealand."

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard said the announcement was welcome news.

"There are so many businesses on the brink. It seems very timely that we get the borders open as quickly as we can."

Heard said the Prime Minister's announcement provided hope.

"Our earnest wish and expectation is that this is the beginning of the end of the long, dark night of Covid.

"We're not out of the woods yet but at least we can see the end of it."