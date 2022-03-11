Rainbow Springs has been around for 90 years. Ray Punter has worked there for nearly 49. Photo / Andrew Warner

Ninety-year-old Ray Punter thought Rainbow Springs would always be part of his life.

"I'd envisioned my grandkids pushing me around the park on a wheelchair when I retired."

But last week Ngāi Tahu Holdings Corporate Services announced the park would close permanently, citing a lack of financial viability.

Punter said he and other employees were made aware of the park's closure two weeks before it was made public.

"We were served with confidential papers," Punter told the Rotorua Daily Post.

"I'm very sad because I thought even in my retirement I'd be able to visit the fish and the trout and the other animals."

Rainbow Springs first opened in 1931 and celebrated its 90-year milestone last year.

Ray Punter has worked at the park for more than half that time.

The father of three, grandfather of six and great-grandfather of two has been working at Rainbow Springs since his arrival in New Zealand from Africa in 1973, a total of almost 49 years.

Today, he is still employed as part of "a skeleton crew" who are maintaining the park until its scheduled closure in September.

"I started in the Labour Weekend of 1973. My wife and I came in on the weekend to get to know the place."

Punter can fondly recall all the animals, from an emu to "that one donkey", that have called the park home.

He can also remember every species of trout that has ever been hatched at Rainbow Springs in his time.

"People always think there's only one kind of trout," Punter said.

"But there's tiger, rainbow, albino rainbow, North American, blue ... I've always been keen on trout. Trout has been a passion of my life."

Ray Punter moved to New Zealand in 1973 to "get in the water", Rainbow Springs granted his wish. Photo / Andrew Warner

Punter said he moved to New Zealand for a chance "to get in the water" and handle the fish.

"It's been a great experience. It's not a single memory that makes Rainbow Springs special for me, it's a whole combination.

"The people, the place and the trout, just the environment, it's all been a real joy."

Punter has also enjoyed passing on his knowledge to new generations of conservation enthusiasts.

"There've been hundreds of young people," Punter said.

Wingspan National Bird of Prey Centre director and founder Debbie Stewart in 2012. Photo / Ben Fraser

One of Punter's protegees was Wingspan National Bird of Prey Centre director and founder Debbie Stewart.

"I won an essay competition for local school children and the prize was $50 and a part-time job. It was a starting point for my journey," Stewart said.

She remembers receiving her prize from Ray Punter. She said the experience of working at Rainbow Springs instilled and shaped the conservation values she holds today.

"I worked there in the 70s and 80s, in the golden years for Rainbow Springs. They were the largest local employers in Rotorua at the time."

Stewart knew many people saddened by the closure.

"A lot of people have been a part of Rainbow Springs," Stewart said.

"It is just such a beautiful place. I'm sure that the Springs will have new stories to share into the future.

"It's been a real life force for land, water, and people."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet Tihei, a 3-day-old kiwi chick, at Rainbow Springs in 2018. Photo / File

Ben Buckingham got a job at Rainbow Springs when the park first opened its Big Splash attraction.

"I didn't have a direction in my own life. I just thought: I like boats, I like water, I like tourism so I'll do this until I figure things out."

Buckingham said he had just moved down to Rotorua from Auckland and was recovering from some "negative experiences" when he got offered a job.

"I wanted to change my life, start fresh. Rainbow Springs sort of opened my eyes."

Buckingham is in his last year of an accounting degree.

"I've got some big goals, some big plans. Rainbow Springs definitely put me back on track.

When Buckingham heard the park was closing down he wasn't surprised.

"I'm still involved with Ngāi Tahu and I understand what they're doing.

"Am I sad about it? Hell yeah, that place has 90 years of history."

Hundreds of children celebrate Save Kiwi Week at Rainbow Springs in 2013. Photo / File

Buckingham said it was also thanks to Rainbow Springs that he met his partner of five years, Maple Liang.

"Four or five years [after I got the job] a young lady from China came. I'd never met anyone keener on fishing than I am."

Liang found a vacancy at Rainbow Springs via Trade Me in 2016.

"They were looking for a Mandarin-speaking guide. I was super, super lucky to get the job."

Rainbow Springs was opened as a tourism experience in 1931 and Ngāi Tahu Group had owned it since 2004. Photo / File

Liang believed Rainbow Springs was a "magical place".

"I love the place very much. I met Ray Punter there and he taught me heaps. I met Ben there.

"Rainbow Springs has brought a lot to my life."

Ngāi Tahu confirmed last week it was in preliminary discussions with a collective of Ngāti Whakaue entities on the potential purchase of Rainbow Springs.

The National Kiwi Hatchery would continue to operate at Rainbow Springs while plans to move it to the Agrodome were developed.

Ngāti Whakaue representatives have been contacted for comment.