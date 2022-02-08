Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

New Black Swan hotel owners hope expected tourism boom to 'pay off big time'

5 minutes to read
Black Swan hotel staff Skye Coward, Iri Bassett Kora, Matt Christensen, Kym Trapski, and Drew Condevillamar. Photo / Andrew Warner

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

A secluded Rotorua lakefront hotel is undergoing a transformation and the new owners expect the reopening of the borders to bring a "tourism boom" that will pay off "big time".

