Rotorua Lakes Council has floated a 5.7 per cent rates increase. Photo / Andrew Warner

With a rate increase of 5.7 per cent floated, (News, March 11) so many Rotorua residents will suffer.

With inflation forecasted to hit over 6 per cent, an increase in food prices and now the price of fuel increasing, the Rotorua Lakes Council should have noted these increases.

Fuel cost increases will impact on many goods and services.

What was needed was an increase of between 2.5 per cent and 3 per cent. The council has the ability to have meetings in the next two weeks to relook at the costs.

Council expenses need to be trimmed due to Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, which is impacting on the world.

A number of Rotorua businesses have lost turnover and profit has taken a hit.

Some residents of Rotorua with their own houses may be paying more rates due to recent high valuations.

The community is suffering and many people are off work due to self isolating because of Covid-19.

Come on, council. Have some sense and lead by example.

Mark Gould

Owhata

Slowdown needed

The council really needs to consider more traffic calming measures on Koutu Rd.

Motorbikes go along here at speeds that I'm sure exceed the limit.

We've already had an accident that wiped out a power pole and disrupted power for hours.

And that's on an urban road where it is 50km/h.

Bring the focus back to those basics like transport safety.

John Henry

Koutu

