A pensioner wants the council to mow her overgrown berm. Photo / Felix Desmarais

OPINION:

Regarding the berm mowing debate (News, March 9): What I don't understand is why, when we are facing an escalating crisis of loss of insect pollinators, do we have grass spaces that are regularly decapitated?

Why not plant these areas with low-growing flowering plants?

They would also look nicer than boring mowed grass.

Phillip Clarke

Haumoana

Simple solution to berms

Rotorua Lakes District Council confirms the council owns berms which normally lie along the road frontage next to the footpath.

If you have a corner section then you land two berms to mow (in some instances quite large) which takes time and yes - dare we mention it - money.

Petrol and additional wear on one's mower, electric or otherwise, mount up.

Perhaps council could give a $30 rebate of one's rates to compensate.

In my view, the council's excuses regarding Mrs Baggaley's berm border on the absurd, particularly the reference to the Ministry of Social Development - a total duck-shove.

The solution to her overgrown berm is simple - just send someone from Infracore to cut it.

Richard Lyon

Victoria

