Letters to the editor: Forget mowing, plant berms for bees
2 minutes to read
A pensioner wants the council to mow her overgrown berm. Photo / Felix Desmarais
Rotorua Daily Post
OPINION:
Regarding the berm mowing debate (News, March 9): What I don't understand is why, when we are facing an escalating crisis of loss of insect pollinators, do we have grass spaces thatare regularly decapitated?
Why not plant these areas with low-growing flowering plants?
They would also look nicer than boring mowed grass.
Phillip Clarke Haumoana
Simple solution to berms
Rotorua Lakes District Council confirms the council owns berms which normally lie along the road frontage next to the footpath.
If you have a corner section then you land two berms to mow (in some instances quite large) which takes time and yes - dare we mention it - money.
Petrol and additional wear on one's mower, electric or otherwise, mount up.