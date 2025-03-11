This year wind was an issue, but the “hive mentality” of his production team plus the 245 volunteers made the “dream work”.

Lachie Stevens-McNab in action during the RockShox Kārearea Downhill. Photo / Clint Trahan





Over 11,500 spectators from Rotorua and around the world attended.

A total of 636 athletes travelled to Rotorua from 30 countries.

Many riders stayed longer to ride at Skyline on Mt Ngongotaha without competition pressures.

Tibble said it was the generosity and manaakitanga of their volunteers that helped overcome combat challenges.

Ticket prices were also brought down to increase community accessibility.

“We wanted to add local days and take our best shot at meeting the needs of the industry in the current economic climate, and for people to walk away feeling optimistic, engaged, connected, excited, and positive about the future.”

Local riders Jenna Hastings, 20, Lachie Stevens-McNabb, 20, and Tuhoto-Ariki Pene, 23, claimed first and second places on the podium after the Crankworx RockShox Kārearea Downhill race on Saturday.

Male riders could take to that track at speeds up to 60 or 70km/h, Tibble said.

While there were injuries this year, “everybody who did get injured, they’re going to be okay and are recovering”.

Crankworx RockShox Kārearea Downhill podium placegetters: 1st Jenna Hastings, Lachie Stevens-McNab; 2nd Camille Balanche, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene; 3rd Matt Walker, Louise Ferguson. Photo / Clint Trahan

All three riders said they were happy to ride the main downhill track in its original place again, especially with new features like the Maxxis Motorway, which linked a Ngāti Whakaue tribal lands block with the Skyline property.

“They themselves are in that very top echelon. It’s so hard for New Zealanders to compete on the world stage, because of how far away we are.”

‘Major economic driver for the city’

Andrew Wilson, chief executive of RotoruaNZ, said Crankworx Rotorua “is more than just a world-class mountain biking festival – it’s a major economic driver for our city, showcasing Rotorua’s unique landscapes and adventure culture to a global audience”.

General manager of Millennium Hotel, Pipiana Whiston, said the event boosted hotel occupancy rates.

“We also regularly see manuhiri [visitors] extend their stay to further explore Rotorua’s attractions, local eateries and other offerings.

“Events of this calibre provide opportunities for local businesses to showcase their offerings and build their brand with a broader domestic and international customer base.”

The Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza finals. Photo / Clint Trahan

Rotorua locals carve up gold and silver on the podium

Hastings and Stevens-McNab did Rotorua proud in bringing home gold in the women’s and men’s Kārearea Downhill Rotorua race.

Coming back from a broken ankle suffered at last year’s Crankworx event, Hastings was stoked to win the Air Downhill and the Kārearea Downhill races this year while staying injury-free.

After a composed performance on the track, Stevens-McNab told Red Bull TV the view at the top of the new downhill track was “pretty beautiful”.

“We’re lucky in the places we get to race so it’s kind of what keeps me calm,” he said.

Former King of Crankworx Tuhoto-Ariki Pene placed a close second in the men’s downhill final on the weekend.

He told the Rotorua Daily Post he was stoked about the changes to the new, bespoke Kārearea Downhill track.

“Big ups to the Empire of Dirt boys that built the track, first of all. Riding in the Whakarewarewa Forest is mean, but having it back at Skyline was pretty cool, it created bigger crowds, and a bit of a vibe,” he said.

Pene felt he’d kicked off his 2025 mountain bike riding season in style, and said he would head to Poland in May for the UCI Mountain Biking World Cup.

A trick for a good race was to “pre-empt” anything that could go wrong on the hill, he said.

“It was just really being careful and watching ... because there’s a couple of practice days and the track could change at any time.”

Aleyna Martinez is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty. She moved to the region in 2024 and has previously reported in Wairarapa and at Pacific Media Network.