With past Triple Crown champions David Godziek (2024) and Emil Johansson (2022, 2023) sidelined due to injury, a fierce battle awaits for a spot among the top SWC riders.

Among the top contenders, Swiss rider Lucas Huppert heads into this first SWC event of the season after a strong second-place finish in Christchurch.

French rider Tim Bringer, a fan favourite, continues his quest for his first major win.

Meanwhile, American rising star and 2024 Red Bull Rookie of the Year Kaiden Ingersoll, fresh off his victory at Summer Series Christchurch, is determined to prove himself at the highest level.

Robin Goomes at the 2023 Whip-Off event. Photo / Crankworx

In the women’s field, Robin Goomes (NZL) makes her highly anticipated return after winning last year’s Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza and the Thule Slopestyle at Crankworx Innsbruck, having missed Red Bull Joyride in Whistler due to injury.

Rising stars Natasha Miller (USA) and Patricia Druwen (GER) have since gained confidence, style and an arsenal of new tricks, setting the stage for an epic showdown.

Swiss rider Lucas Huppert took home a silver medal at the Slopestyle season kick-off in Ōtautahi Christchurch earlier this year. Will he be able to back up his podium placement at the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza?

Women’s categories: A powerhouse of talent

Reigning Queen of Crankworx, Martha Gill (GBR), returns to defend her title, but faces fierce competition at the Specialized Dual Slalom and Pump Track Challenge from contenders like former Queen Caroline Buchanan (AUS), Jenna Hastings (NZL - Rotorua), Sacha Earnest (NZL), and Louise Ferguson (GBR).

Jenna Hastings at Crankworx 2022. Photo / Mead Norton

The Pump Track Challenge boasts a stacked international field, headlined by current Pump Track World Champion Sabina Košárková (CZE).

Adding to the women’s elite roster, Jordy Scott (USA) returns to top form after a hard-fought battle for the Queen title in 2024 and teammates Louise Ferguson (GBR) and Mille Johnset (NOR), fresh off the Redemption Downhill podium in Christchurch, are primed for strong performances across disciplines.

Men’s category: Kiwi dominance

New Zealand and Australian riders are set to make a strong statement at Crankworx Rotorua 2025. Rotorua’s Lachie Stevens-McNab, the reigning RockShox Taniwha Downhill and Christchurch Redemption Downhill champion, continues his rapid rise in the Downhill scene and will compete in the RockShox Kārearea Downhill and Specialized Dual Slalom.

Fellow Kiwi Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (Rotorua), fresh off a New Zealand Championship win, is another strong contender poised to challenge for the title.

Downhill mountainbiker and King of Crankworx 2023 Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. Photo / Andrew Warner

Meanwhile, Australian powerhouse Ryan Gilchrist, the reigning King of Crankworx, looks to defend his crown after a dominant 2024 season and a strong showing at Crankworx Summer Series.

Spectators can also anticipate an impressive display of talent from British rider Laurie Greenland in the Rockshox Kārearea Downhill and 4x Enduro World Series Downhill Racing Champ, Richie Rude (USA).

Another Kiwi rider confirmed for the RockShox Kārearea Downhill is Brook Macdonald.

Mountain biking champions Lachie Stevens-McNabb, Brook McDonald and Jenna Hastings checking out the new changes to the Crankworx Downhill last year. Photo / Nick Gibbard

Beyond the podium: Inspiring the next generation

Crankworx Rotorua is more than elite competition — it’s a launchpad for future talent.

CWNext and Kidsworx offer young riders a taste of the action, while the Crankworx Educate Program invites teachers to bring students behind the scenes, offering a unique field trip into the world of professional mountain biking.

With more than 650 schoolchildren set to roll through the gates, the stage is set to inspire the riders of tomorrow.

- Copy via crankworx.com/rotorua