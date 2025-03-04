Rotorua rider Lachie Stevens-McNab is among locals scheduled to compete at Crankworx Rotorua. Photo / Clint Trahan

Crankworx Rotorua kicks off today, with 636 athletes from 30 countries in town for the mountain biking festival.

Organisers told the Rotorua Daily Post an estimated 300 support crew, staff, suppliers and contractors were also in town.

The festival, in its 11th year in Rotorua, has returned to its full five-day format at Skyline Rotorua, a statement said.

For the past two years, the RockShox Taniwha Downhill has been hosted in the Whakarewarewa and Titokarangi forests but the popular event returns to a refreshed downhill track at Skyline.

Rotorua kicks off the Crankworx World Tour, which will also visit Cairns and Whistler, Canada, where the event started 20 years ago.