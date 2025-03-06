On Saturday, the 20-year-old will race the Crankworx RockShox Kārearea Downhill race. She said she was excited to ride the upgraded track – the race event has recently returned from Whakarewarewa Forest Park in time for the Crankworx World Tour 2025.
Hastings told the Rotorua Daily Post the “flow state” of mountain biking was “like you’re riding perfectly and it’s such a hard thing to come across when you hit a line or a big jump that you either weren’t sure about or just really nervous about”.
“When you get it it’s so good, but it’s so hard to get there.
Hastings set the best women’s time on Wednesday morning.
“You know if you can do something or not, and when you hit something that you are scared of, but you’re pushing yourself, that’s a whole other kind of adrenaline rush,” she told the Rotorua Daily Post.
Wind was an issue on the Air Downhill track on day one, causing organisers to postpone the popular, stunt-heavy Whip Offevent an extra day due to wind.
According to MetService, wind speeds in Rotorua were set to reach gusts as high as 45km/h on Thursday, but they were expected to ease to about 30-35km/h on Saturday and Sunday.
Hastings said the Air Downhill race was “insanely windy, when you came out the last corner, along that last straight, it was just like hitting a wall, so lots of pedalling required, but no, it was good fun”.
Completing her walkthrough of the Kārearea Downhill track on Wednesday afternoon, she had some concerns about the wind during the elite finals on Saturday.
“The wind at the bottom could affect those jumps quite a bit, it will be interesting to see how the wind goes the rest of the week.”
Heading into the 2025 season, Hastings planned to focus on health after injuring herself at the start of the 2024 season.
She will head to Poland for the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup beginning in May.
“I said to Mum I would rather get third and be healthy this time than hurt myself because I was trying to go too hard to win, ya know?”
This meant weighing up “risk versus reward”, she said.
“It’s about trying to balance the reward factor and how much you’re going to push, but not push too much that you end up having a huge crash and hurting yourself.
The recently returned RockShox Kārearea Downhill track designed by Elite Dirt was a highlight for Tibble.
“It’s pretty spectacular and one people are really going to want to get up and see.
“There’s the Maxxis Motorway which links the Ngāti Whakaue tribal lands block with the Skyline property, and then the track drops in to a trail called BYO, which is like a super technical little area.”
In terms of the weather, Tibble said, “we’ll just bend and flow with the wind”.
Aleyna Martinez is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty. She moved to the region in 2024 and has previously reported in Wairarapa and at Pacific Media Network.
