The podium for the Crankworx RockShox Kārearea Downhill in Rotorua New Zealand: champions Jenna Hastings and Lachie Stevens-McNab, Camille Balanche and Tuhoto Ariki-Pene (second) and Matt Walker and Louise Ferguson (third). Photo / Clint Trahan

The Crankworx Downhill Series returned to Skyline Rotorua with a challenging new course.

Jenna Hastings and Lachie Stevens-McNab claimed gold, showcasing their dominance in the event.

The final day will feature the specialised dual slalom on a creatively repurposed course.

Local riders have dominated in a thrilling downhill event at Crankworx, claiming first place in the women’s race and first and second in the men’s.

The second round of the Crankworx Downhill Series took place on Saturday at Skyline Rotorua, marking the return of elite downhill racing to this renowned venue.

After two years at Whakarewarewa Forest, the RockShox Kārearea Downhill challenged riders with a brand-new course, delivering steep descents, tight corners and loose, unpredictable conditions, a media statement said.

Kiwi talents Jenna Hastings and Lachie Stevens-McNab proved their dominance once again, repeating their gold-medal performances from the Redemption Downhill in Christchurch earlier this season.