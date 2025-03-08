The podium for the Crankworx RockShox Kārearea Downhill in Rotorua New Zealand: champions Jenna Hastings and Lachie Stevens-McNab, Camille Balanche and Tuhoto Ariki-Pene (second) and Matt Walker and Louise Ferguson (third). Photo / Clint Trahan
The Crankworx Downhill Series returned to Skyline Rotorua with a challenging new course.
Jenna Hastings and Lachie Stevens-McNab claimed gold, showcasing their dominance in the event.
The final day will feature the specialised dual slalom on a creatively repurposed course.
Local riders have dominated in a thrilling downhill event at Crankworx, claiming first place in the women’s race and first and second in the men’s.
The second round of the Crankworx Downhill Series took place on Saturday at Skyline Rotorua, marking the return of elite downhill racing to this renowned venue.
After two years at Whakarewarewa Forest, the RockShox Kārearea Downhill challenged riders with a brand-new course, delivering steep descents, tight corners and loose, unpredictable conditions, a media statement said.
Kiwi talents Jenna Hastings and Lachie Stevens-McNab proved their dominance once again, repeating their gold-medal performances from the Redemption Downhill in Christchurch earlier this season.
Hastings, coming in as the top-seeded women’s rider, laid down a flawless and aggressive run to secure gold with a commanding 6.259s lead over Switzerland’s Camille Balanche.
Despite a challenging lower section that forced her on to the slower B-line, Louise Ferguson claimed third place, rounding out the women’s podium.
In the men’s race, local Rotorua rider Stevens-McNab thrilled the home crowd with a lightning-fast run to claim victory by a full 0.603s margin over fellow Kiwi and former King of Crankworx, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene.
The battle for third was fierce, with Matt Walker finishing just over 3s behind Pene, followed closely by Yeti teammates Richie Rude and Ryan Gilchrist.
Other highlights included Kiwi riders Charlie Makea, Sam Blenkinsop and Joe Millington, who threw down loose and aggressive runs to finish in sixth, seventh and eighth place, showcasing their technical prowess on the new course.
Meanwhile, Under-19 sensation Tyler Waite stunned fans once again with a top time of 2m 54.211s, which would have placed him third in the Elite Men’s category – solidifying his reputation as one to watch for the future.