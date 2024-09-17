Tawa, rimu and rewarewa all jostled for canopy space.

Buttressed pukatea, once used as analgesia and for canoe figureheads, also held their heads high.

This unlogged bush showed how nature leaves no space unoccupied. Decaying trunks supported massive porebrackets and fallen branches, the jelly-like hakeke, clusters of delicate orange fungi and even pearly, conch shaped fungal varieties. The many mosses and ferns showed just how many shades of green there are and indicated how healthy the bush is.

We heard the gentle cooing of a kererū and watched as it perched, seemingly watching us. Later one swooped low and as it attempted to land its weight broke off a rotten branch which fell to the ground just ahead of the group.

Pīwakawaka flittered about and the riroriro or grey warbler’s, cheery trill seemed to signal spring. A tiny miromiro or tomtit joined us briefly and we thought we heard a flock of whiteheads or pōpokotea.

The bush ends abruptly at a tar-sealed road which we followed to the top of mountain. Here, 575m above sea level, atop a volcanic dome, we were rewarded with a view of a huge telecom tower. Instead of panoramic views trees block the town and lake view in all directions.

A huge communications tower provides a somewhat unnatural feature on the Nature Track at Mount Ngongatahā Scenic Reserve.

To be fair, there were numerous interpretation boards scattered along the trail and an earlier one forewarned walkers of this so it was not a surprise but a pity nevertheless.

Other boards described the reserve’s history and details and pictures of the local flora and fauna including those that once shared the habitat but are now extinct. The name Ngongatahā is said to describe the sound explorer Īhenga made on the maunga when he drank from a tahā or gourd offered to him by a patupaiarehe woman.

Our downwards trip was much quicker, if a little harder on the knees. We branched off to complete the circuit of the Nature Track and appreciated the flatter section of track.

Before leaving Rotorua, we called at Centennial Park on the southern outskirts of the town. Here trees are dedicated to family members and local dignitaries. An avenue of flowering cherry blossom trees led to a peace memorial. A tranquil spot with thought-provoking counsel etched on stones. After a short scramble up the side of Tihiotonga we gazed out across views of a calm lake and Mokoia Island. The day was finally complete.

Next week we are staying local.




