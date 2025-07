The crash happened between a car and motorcycle on Anglesea St on Tuesday night.

A motorcyclist has died after a two-vehicle crash in Hamilton.

Police said the crash between a car and a motorcycle on Anglesea St was reported about 7.30pm on Tuesday.

A police statement said that the motorcycle rider was transported to hospital with critical injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and inquiries continue.