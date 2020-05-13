The manager of a Rotorua hotel that became inundated with bookings this week has renewed hope the city will overcome the impact of Covid-19's lockdown.

Princes Gate Hotel general manager Yuri Ponstijn said he couldn't believe it when the phones began ringing with bookings on Monday as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced New Zealand would enter an alert level 2 from today.

"Within a minute of her saying that someone rang saying 'hey, it's going to be level 2, can we stay for the weekend?'."

"After that, the phone started ringing again, and afterwards again."

Ponstijn called on extra staff to help man the phones. Within 48 hours of Ardern's announcement, the hotel was sitting at 50 per cent capacity for this weekend.

"It has been really crazy," Ponstijn said.

"To have the flurry of bookings for May and June, and Queen's Birthday weekend, it's great. It was a shock, a good shock."

Many of the bookings were people travelling from around the North Island, including those "dying to get out of Auckland", Ponstijn said.

The hotel had still been operating during level 4, hosting accommodation for essential workers such as nurses. However, with the associated restrictions, Ponstijn said there was little interaction or activity with guests.

"It made it very quiet and eerie in the hotel. It's an old building so we really felt it."

Princes Gate Hotel general manager Yuri Ponstijn is hopeful that things are on the up after a flurry of bookings when alert level 2 was announced. Photo / Andrew Warner

Ponstijn said knowing other attractions such as the Polynesian Spa were reopening under level 2 gave him confidence.



"We were a little bit afraid that if they didn't open it might stop people from coming to Rotorua but now, with stuff to do, it's good.

"It makes you feel a hell of a lot better. We're not out of trouble yet though."

Level 2 guidelines allow for domestic travel but people are still expected to keep physical distance and avoid large gatherings.