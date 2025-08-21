Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Zain Matenga Taikato-Fox, 20, died from critical injuries at Rotorua Hospital. Photo / Supplied

Police have today charged 12 people for the murder of a Rotorua man last month. Seven of those charged are from the small Bay of Plenty town of Maketu.

Zain Taikato Fox, aged 20, died in Rotorua Hospital of critical injuries on July 28.

Officers have conducted numerous inquiries since then, culminating in search warrants being executed in Maketu, Rotorua, and Whanganui this morning.

Detective Inspector Craig Rawlinson said it was a big day for the small town of Maketu.

“It’s great to have progressed this investigation to this point. Our thoughts are with Zain’s family”