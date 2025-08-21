Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rotorua Fishing, Hunting & 4X4 Expo to support Child Cancer Foundation

Annabel Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Local event expert Craig Murray fills “every nook and cranny” of Rotorua Energy Events Centre with his popular expo. Photo / Supplied

Local event expert Craig Murray fills “every nook and cranny” of Rotorua Energy Events Centre with his popular expo. Photo / Supplied

Three-year-old Charlotte Cocks was abnormally pale and complaining of an earache.

She was sent away for blood tests which revealed a devasting result – leukaemia.

Following her diagnosis, Cocks spent the next two years receiving treatment at Starship children’s hospital.

Now 22, Cocks said her family had leaned

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save