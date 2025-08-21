Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rotorua death: 4 in court charged with assault and possessing baseball bats and knives

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Police at Trigg Ave yesterday. Photo / Ben Fraser

Police at Trigg Ave yesterday. Photo / Ben Fraser

Four people charged following the death of a man at a Trigg Ave house are accused of possessing baseball bats and knives.

A 16-year-old appeared in the Rotorua Youth Court and three others – a 19-year-old woman, 20-year-old man and a 64-year-old man – appeared in the Rotorua District Court.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save