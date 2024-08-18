Many Hawke’s Bay growers were hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023, and the region is still recovering from the floods.
More orchards hit market
Two other apple orchards have gone up for sale near Haumoana and Havelock North - a 12.4ha orchard on Te Aute Rd in Havelock North, which is a mix of apple trees and bare land, and a 24ha apple and peach orchard on Tennant Rd in Haumoana.
PGG Wrightson Real Estate is marketing the orchards.
