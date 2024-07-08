He said Beehive Demetra wanted to develop more permanent crops in New Zealand but it was too early to say whether they would continue to expand in Hawke’s Bay.
He said the apple sector in Hawke’s Bay was “pretty sore” at the moment given the impact of the cyclone and increased costs with inflation.
However, he said “There are always opportunities if you take a long-term view”.
“It is an amazing region, it just has a lack of capital and, with everything everyone has had to deal with over the past few years, it just needs a bit of love or else industries shrink. So it is really important we all get behind [the horticulture industry].”
As for the recent purchase, he said Beehive Demetra wanted to increase the number of stems per hectare, by adapting the orchard structure and re-planting.
Its parent company, Munich Re, is a German insurance company.
Kiwi Crunch has been approached for comment about the sale. It has over 100 permanent employees in Hawke’s Bay and was formerly known as Freshmax, but was rebranded in 2022 after changing owners.
Kiwi Crunch also sold another 97ha of apple orchards near Twyford in February, to NZ Rural Land Company, but leased back those orchards for the next 30 years.