Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Agribusiness and Trade: Doubling Kiwi exports to grow NZ’s wealth

Fran O'Sullivan
By
6 mins to read
Trade Minister Todd McClay address the “See Tomorrow First” Innovation Forum in Tokyo.

Trade Minister Todd McClay address the “See Tomorrow First” Innovation Forum in Tokyo.

Trade Minister Todd McClay says “focus is key” if the Government is to deliver on its goal to double exports by value in 10 years.

“I’m a really firm believer, as is [Prime Minister] Chris

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Delivering the prize

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tinder for Business

Trump risk to strategy

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business