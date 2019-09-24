COMMENT:

Local and central Government authorities have a tall task ahead after the release of the first batch of statistics from the 2018 Census.

In the editorial side of NZME's Rotorua office more than half of the staff have moved to the city since the last Census. We all contributed to the 10.1 per cent population increase since 2013.

The same goes for the editorial team in Tauranga where the population grew 19.1 per cent.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

As a whole, the Bay of Plenty is the second-fastest growing region in New Zealand.

Yet houses aren't keeping up. As a result the Ministry

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.