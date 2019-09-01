Property prices have soared in Tauranga for years and according to the latest figures, this does not appear to be slowing down any time soon. Reporter Jean Bell dives into the data and pulls out the top of the class.

Real estate experts say first-home buyers are getting their foot in the door as new data reveals the top performing suburbs in Tauranga and the Western Bay.

The latest OneRoof/Valocity figures show Gate Pā took the cake as Tauranga's best performer, where the median house value rose 11.2 per cent to $495,000 in the past 12 months.

Parkvale followed with

