Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick has hit out at the Government's "baffling" housing decisions as the growing number of homeless in the city stretches local resources to the limit.

The comments were included in a strongly worded letter Chadwick sent to government ministers on September 6 raising concerns over a lack of action from Government in addressing the issue of homelessness.

She highlighted the impact of motels in the city being used as emergency housing for the homeless.

"Our once revered 'Motel Mile' has become part of the emergency housing stock, much to the surprise of many visitors to our city

