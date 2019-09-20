A social housing provider is hoping to replace 140 former state homes in Gate Pā with more than 400 new townhouses and apartments.

Those behind the plans said it would offer mixed housing with options for first-home buyers, retirees and renters.

However, the project, which is expected to cost "hundreds of millions of dollars", needs to work in partnership with and is seeking investment from the government, developers, iwi and other stakeholders.

Accessible Properties presented its proposal to the Tauranga City Council earlier this week and chief executive Greg Orchard said its Gate Pā "Pukehina Project" was a vision for

