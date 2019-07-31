Modern townhouses could replace 140 social homes in Gate Pā to help address Tauranga's housing crisis and population explosion - a move that could also help home buyers and renters.

Tauranga City Council said the city is running out of room and the population is expected to increase by 50,000 in the next 30 years. It had identified Gate Pā as a place to provide wider housing choices.

Accessible Properties Tauranga manager Vicki McLaren said a lot of the properties on 11 hectares in Gate Pā were old, in need of renewal and on large sections.

She said the social

