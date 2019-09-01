Property prices have soared in Rotorua for months and according to the latest figures, this does not appear to be slowing down any time soon. Reporter Jean Bell dives into the data and pulls out the top of the class.

Real estate experts say first-home buyers are getting their foot in the door as new data reveals the top performing suburbs in Rotorua.

The latest OneRoof/Valocity figures show Victoria and Fairy Springs jointly took the cake as Rotorua's best performers, where median house values rose 17.6 per cent for both to $400,000 in the past 12 months.

Mangakakahi followed with

